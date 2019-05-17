Cayman Islands: Robbery on Shedden Road, George Town

From RCIPS Fri May 17 2019

Shortly after 5:30AM Wednesday, 15 May, a man attended the George Town Police Station to report that he had been robbed. The man had been asleep in a vehicle in the parking lot of a bar on Shedden Road when, sometime after 5:00AM, he was awoken by an unknown man who was armed with a knife. The culprit demanded PIN numbers from the man before fleeing the scene. Afterwards, the man discovered that several personal items had been taken from the vehicle, including jewelry, cash and debit cards.

The suspect is described as being 5’8” tall with long, black, “unkempt” hair. He is described as being of brown complexion, slim build, and with a long, bony face. He was wearing a white shirt and long pants.

The matter is currently under police investigation.

Anyone with any information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Cotton Club on Shedden Road, at or around 5:00AM to 5:30AM the morning of 15 May, is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.