Cayman Islands: Robbery of jerk stand on Saturday night, 17 December

From RCIPS: Monday 19 2016

Just after 11PM on Saturday night, 17 December, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of a robbery of a jerk stand in Red Bay. A few minutes before two men had approached the jerk stand armed with what appeared to be handguns and demanded the cash on hand. They left with the cash drawer through nearby bushes in the direction of the parking lot of the Lighthouse School.

Both males wore scarves or bandanas over their faces. One of the males wore a brown shirt with a long-sleeved shirt underneath and dark gloves, and is estimated to be about 5’8” in height.

As noted in a police communication last Friday, 16 December (press release below), police are urging business owners, especially those open late into the evening, to exercise caution around the handling of cash and to implement procedures to reduce the amount of cash kept on hand at any particular time. Anyone with questions or seeking further crime prevention tips regarding cash handling can call the Financial Crimes Unit at 949-8797.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.