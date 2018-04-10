Cayman Islands: Robbery in West Bay Tue morning, 10 April

From RCIPS

Robbery in West Bay This Morning, 10 April

At about 6:15AM today, 10 April, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business in Batabano Plaza, West Bay. A seller was in the process of opening a store when a male approached and brandished a firearm, demanding cash. The man obtained a quantity of cash and then fled on foot towards the rear of the plaza.

No one was injured during the incident and no shots were fired.

The culprit is described as being short in height and of dark complexion. His face was covered with a blue cloth.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 649-3999.Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681