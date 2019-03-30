Cayman Islands: Robbery in the Red Bay area, 29 March

From RCIPS

About 1:50PM today, Friday 29 March, police were dispatched to the entrance of Selkirk Drive in George Town where it was reported that a single man, armed with machete, attended the location of a local food truck and demanded money from the workers present.

The man was described as having dark skin, being of slim build, about 5ft 8inches tall and wearing dark clothing. He made off from the location with an unknown sum of cash. No one was injured during the incident.

Detectives are asking that if anyone has any information regarding this incident or the location of the perpetrator, to please contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Information can also be passed directly to police anonymously on our website, or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

EDITOR The food truck has been identified as The Al La Kebab truck. This is the third time in eight months that it has been robbed.