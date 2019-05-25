Cayman Islands: Robbery in George Town early Saturday (25) morning

From RCIPS

Shortly after 1:00AM today, 25 May, officers responded to a report of a robbery of a food truck on Crewe Road, near the Grand Harbour roundabout. A lone male entered, brandished a machete, and demanded cash from workers. He then fled the scene on a bicycle in the direction of Tropical Gardens, with a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as being of slim build, and was wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, black shoes, and a mask.

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contactGeorge Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), oronline.