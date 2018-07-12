Cayman Islands: Road works on the Linford Pierson Highway

From Cayman Islands NRA

As part of its continued effort to improve the Cayman Islands road network, the NRA continues to work diligently on the Linford Pierson Highway (LPH) road widening.

The NRA will be closing one of the two eastbound lanes of the LPH at the Silver Oaks Roundabout from Friday July 13th, 2018 around 9pm to Sunday July 15th, 2018 at 5pm, to help facilitate construction works.

Traffic signs will be posted in the general vicinity of the work areas and motorists are asked to drive with caution and obey all instructions from staff on the ground.

NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.

Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.