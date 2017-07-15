July 15, 2017

Cayman Islands: ROAD WORKS ON CREWE ROAD

From RCIPS

The National  Roads Authority is presently carrying out road works along Crewe Road. As a result, the road is currently closed to vehicular traffic. Motorists can expect delays along the Linford Pierson Highway from both directions.

 

