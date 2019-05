In order to facilitate the Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists’ 125th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, 1 June, Seaview Road, East End, will be closed between Knot Street (near the East End Post Office) and Skipwith Link (east of the East End Seventh Day Adventist Church), from 7:00PM to 12:00AM.

Local access will continue to be granted, and through traffic will be diverted onto John McLean Drive.