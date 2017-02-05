Cayman Islands revised voters list has 21,465 electors

Following the completion of the voters’ enumeration exercise on 16 January 2017, the Elections Office has released the revised electors list with 21,465 registered as voters.

The list which was finalised on 31January 2017 can be viewed online at https://portal.elections.ky/index.php/home/revised-list.

Of the 19 electoral districts for the 24 May 2017 General Elections, Bodden Town East has the highest number of registered voters with 1,531 followed by Bodden Town West with 1,453 electors, according to the revised list. These are followed by West Bay South with 1,358 and Savannah with 1,354 voters. In contrast, Cayman Brac East has the smallest number with 506 electors.

According to elections officials, there are still a number of voters with historical (many registered before 2009) house numbers and addresses that do not match the official Cayman Islands street numbers and address database. This list is also posted on the Elections Office website.

Supervisor of Elections Mr. Wesley Howell said, “We have been unable to contact the individuals and are asking members of the public to assist by reviewing the list and contacting us with updated information at office@elections.ky or on 949-8047.”

The full list of electoral districts and revised number of registered voters is as follows:

