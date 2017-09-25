Cayman Islands Restaurant Month is October

Restaurant Month is almost upon us with only a few days left before this foodie extravaganza begins on October 1st! For the entire month of October, locals and visitors have the opportunity to enjoy specials at 18 of Cayman’s favourite restaurants including: Agua, Catch, Rackam’s Waterfront Bar & Grill, Edoardo’s, Ave (Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa), Casanova’s by the Sea, Cimboco, Ferdinand’s and The Beach House (The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa), Lobster Pot, Grand Old House, Guy Harvey’s, Ristorante Pappagallo, The Brasserie, The Wharf, Vivo, Burger Shack and Cayman Cabana. With this type of variety, there is something to arouse the interest of everyone’s unique palates.

As this is the 5th Anniversary of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association’s Restaurant Month, the association is very excited to be a part of the growth and continued success of the promotion. “It brings us much joy, that not only our Restaurant Member businesses are benefiting from the promotion, but also that patrons have this annual opportunity to take in the special offers from these amazing restaurants. It is now something Foodies far and wide have come to look forward to every year, and that’s what makes this such a stimulating “win-win” for everyone.” – Mrs. Hollie Whitelocke, Office/Operations Manager, CITA

Restaurant Month offers two and three course menus at pre-fixed/set prices so you can plan your month’s meals accordingly. Visit www.restaurantmonthcayman.com for the full list of participating restaurant’s Lunch and Dinner Menus. Persons are encouraged to ‘LIKE’: Cayman Culinary, Cayman Good Taste , and Hurley’s Media Facebook pages for more information as well as exciting Gift Certificate Give-Aways. Stay tuned as well to Z99, BOB FM, IRIE FM and Rooster for intriguing interviews, LIVE food tastings and more give-aways! Dive into these amazing culinary delights while they last to take full advantage of Cayman’s only month long culinary event.

CITA would like to extend a huge thank you to Hurley’s Media for their support, Progressive Distributors for their contributions, and to Cayman Good Taste for sponsoring our website year after year. As a non-profit organization, CITA would not be able to do all that they do without the support of their wonderful sponsors and members.