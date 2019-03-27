Cayman Islands Resource Centre client receives special grant during HWM

The Ministry of Community Affairs’ Gender Affairs Unit (GAU) and the Business and Professional Women’s Club Grand Cayman (BPW Cayman) have given the Family Resource Centre (FRC) $1,200.

The grant will help a young Caymanian pursue her higher educational dreams. The recipient, who cannot be named for confidentiality reasons, will be given the cheque privately.

Presented to the FRC by representatives from the donor entities recently, the award follows a commitment made by them late last year. In partnering with in the FRC-run 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence initiative (25 November – 10 December 2018), the three agencies decided that the proceeds of the campaign’s T-shirt sales should go to a worthy cause; one aligned with their shared goal to empower women and girls through education.

“This grant will help a young woman in need of financial assistance, who has shown commitment to improving her circumstances, through an educational pathway,” explained Senior Policy Analyst (Gender, Diversity & Equality) Karlene Bramwell. “Given that the Family Resource Centre’s Young Parent Services programme serves young mothers, who may have experienced gender-based violence or the resulting consequences of structural inequality which may restrict their opportunities, we thought it appropriate to select a recipient for this first grant from within that clientele.”

According to FRC Programme Facilitator, Charmaine Miller, staff will continue to provide ongoing guidance and support to the recipient during her studies.