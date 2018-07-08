Cayman Islands residents get trained in food hygiene

Five hundred and forty eight Cayman Islands residents were trained and certified in basic food handling techniques during the six month period from January to June 2018.

These individuals participated in one of 39 food safety classes that were put on by the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) during the six month period.

“We are pleased that persons are taking food safety seriously and taking the necessary steps to get certified,” Food Safety Officer, Gideon Simms said. “Not only is this a great achievement but a signal that food safety hazards will soon be significantly reduced,” he continued.

The DEH offers basic food safety training to all persons involved in the sale, preparation, storage and delivery of food for public consumption. The six hour training course is offered on a bi-monthly basis but special training sessions are accommodated upon request. The cost of registration for each course is $15 per person and includes the cost of materials.

Participants are taught how to achieve the highest food safety standards through an introduction to key food hygiene topics. Topics covered include bacteriology, cleaning and sanitation, food storage, food preparation, cross contamination and temperature control.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive a three year certification in safe food handling.

Minister for Health, Hon. Dwayne Seymour lauded the department: “I am pleased to see the DEH continue their efforts in delivering this critical programme. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage members of the public whose certification has expired to contact the department and arrange to become re-certified.”

To register or for additional information about DEH food hygiene training, please visit our website at www.deh.gov.ky, or call either of DEH Administrative offices at 949-6696 (Grand Cayman) or 948-2321 (Cayman Brac/Little Cayman).

