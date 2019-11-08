Cayman Islands Representative invited to lay wreath for Caymanian persons at historic Remembrance Day ceremony in London

London, England – November 11 2014: Mourners gather to pay their respects at the London Cenotaph on Remembrance Day.

London, United Kingdom – The Cayman Islands Representative to the UK and Europe has been invited to lay a wreath at the National Service of Remembrance this year, to be held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, London this Sunday 10 November.

The ceremony honours the service of the UK Armed Forces community, British and Commonwealth veterans, the Allies that fought alongside the UK, and the civilian personnel involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts, to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect freedom.

The Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs has historically laid a wreath on behalf of all the British Overseas Territories. However, since 2001 there has been a campaign by the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) for the right to lay a wreath themselves. In 2008 the Labour Government agreed that one wreath could be laid for all Territories by the Chairman of the Association.

This year, for the first time in the history of National Service of Remembrance, British Overseas Territories Representatives have been invited to lay wreaths for citizens of their respective Territories, in their own right. A very significant step in recognising the Overseas Territories’ efforts and sacrifices for the United Kingdom.

Cayman Islands Representative to the UK and Europe Mr Andre Ebanks will attend the ceremony to lay a wreath to remember the valiant contribution of citizens of the Cayman Islands, who fought and died for the British Crown in both World Wars and later conflicts.

Mr Ebanks commented: “Caymanian service personnel have served in the UK Armed Forces and it is not only fitting, but appropriate, that they all be recognised, remembered and thanked at the National Service of Remembrance in London. The invitation to lay a wreath for the Cayman Islands is a great honour and is the direct result of an ongoing campaign by UKOTA. I am honoured to present this fitting tribute to our Caymanian service men and women to the UK.”