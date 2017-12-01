UPDATE: Fri Dec 1

Police are now able to confirm that a man, who has been positively identified as Thomas Owen Robert Bush by family members, is currently in Guanaja, Honduras after having been rescued at sea. Mr. Bush is currently in good health.

From RCIPS

Police have received reports that Thomas Bush of North Side, age 30, has been found alive by a Honduran fishing vessel. The RCIPS is in the course of confirming these reports with the family of Mr. Bush and the Honduran authorities; it remains officially unconfirmed at this time.

Original story from RCIPS published Thu Nov 2 2017

Police Request Public Assistance to Locate Man Missing at Sea, 2 November

Just after 5:15PM, yesterday 1 November, police were alerted to a report of a man missing at sea.

30-year-old Thomas Owen Robert Bush, of North Side, was reported as going out to sea with another man, who is not yet been identified by the police, on Wednesday 25 October, 2017, but to date he has not returned home.

Mr. Bush was last seen in the Windsor Park area wearing jean shorts and T-shirt, and was said to have left for sea in a 28ft canoe.

The Port Authority has been notified of the report and has issued a notification for all boat captains to be on the lookout for the vessel and missing boaters.

The police are currently trying to determine a possible location of the vessel in which Mr. Bush departed in order to deploy further search and rescue efforts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.