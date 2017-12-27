Cayman Islands: reported explosion at house on Shedden Roard GT

We have received word of an explosion that occurred around 6am this morning (Wed 27). The ‘large’ explosion happened at a house on Shedden Road almost opposite Funky Tangs.

Our source said, “All the services are there including CUC and at least one prson is believed to be taken to hospital. I have just walked there at 6.40am and all the services are still there but there is no sign of the fire and the road is still open, but blocked with emergency vehicles on one side.”

We will keep you posted on this developing story as soon as we get the official word.