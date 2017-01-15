Cayman Islands Red Sky at Night and Rundown

Excitement is building for Red Sky at Night!
Register for Dress For Culture Day
Host a dress down day at your business or school on Friday 24th February (or your preferred date!) and have everyone wear clothing that reflects their culture(s). Whether it be football jerseys or traditional costumes, all forms of cultural dress are welcome! We ask that each participant makes the suggested donation ($3 students or $5 adults) or more, which will directly support youth arts programming in the Cayman Islands.
Friday 24th February 2017
Adults $5 & Students $3
Register your school or business to participate by completing our Registration Form or email your participation details to: cncf@artscayman.org
Please call if you have any questions and we’ll be happy to assist: 949-5477.
Calling all Food, Craft, Specialty Item Vendors or Artists we invite you to display or sell your goods at Red Sky at Night on Saturday 25th February 2017 from 4:00pm until midnight. Red Sky at Night is a multi-disciplinary, multi-cultural arts fair which showcases the broad array of talent tin Cayman. The vendor registration deadline is: Monday 30th January 2017.
Register by downloading our online form here: Registration Form
or email us your participation details to: cncf@artscayman.org
Please call if you have any questions and we would be happy to assist: 949-5477.
Red Sky at Night is a multi-disciplinary arts fair now in it’s 5th year with approximately 2,000+ in attendance each year. If you are engaged in any form of the arts, we invite you to get involved. All special talents are welcome and whether you have been performing for years or you consider yourself an up-and-coming talent, we encourage you to be a part of this year’s festival.
Event: Red Sky at Night
Event Date: Saturday 25th February 2017 – 4:00 p.m. – midnight
Audition Registration Deadline: 20th January 2017
Auditions: 28th January 2017
Register to audition by emailing us with your contact information and act details and we will get back to you. For more information email : cncf@artscayman.org or call 345-949-5477.
