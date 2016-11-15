Cayman Islands: Red Sail Sports rolling out 1980’s dive package prices to mark 30th anniversary

Birthday Dive Deal with Huge Savings Being Kicked Off at DEMA

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (Nov 9, 2016) – Red Sail Sports Grand Cayman is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year by offering 1980’s dive rates in 2017 dive package prices! It’s “Back to the 80’s” dive package starts at $307 for three days of diving, which represents savings of over $100! The package is also packed with perks such as additional discounted dive rates, a luxury Catamaran sunset sail and free admission to the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame Museum in George Town.

Red Sail Sports is launching this year-round promotion at the Dive Equipment Marketing Association (DEMA) Convention November 16 – 19, 2016 in Las Vegas. Red Sail Sports will also launch its revamped website, integrated with an upgraded booking system for faster and easier online bookings. Sarah-Jane Harlan, Sales & Marketing said “We’re embarking on our 30th year and so we took this opportunity to refresh our online image by updating our website with a sleek new homepage and refined navigation keys. In addition to this we have made it easier for our customers to create an itinerary of activities to do while in Grand Cayman with the integration of our new booking engine.”

“The 30th Anniversary is another exciting milestone for Red Sail Sports as we continue to provide first class diving, watersports and retail services to a variety of hotels on Grand Cayman including the much anticipated Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa,” said Red Sail Sports Operations Manager Rod McDowall. “We will build on the foundation of quality staff, great customer service and equipment which has established Red Sail Sports as the premier diving and watersports provider in the Cayman Islands.”

Red Sail Sports officially opened its doors for business at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cayman the first week of January in 1987. During the 1980’s pop culture was consumed by yuppies, big hair, cable TV, MTV and personal computers. Diving enjoyed terrific growth as young professionals sought adventure. Red Sail Sports quickly established itself as a dive leader in the industry by offering customized dive boats, top notch equipment and first class service.

The company’s success during the past three decades is reason to celebrate and Red Sail Sports wants to extend the party to its customers. With 5 locations across Grand Cayman, customers who book the “Back to the 80’s” Dive Package can enjoy discounted diving on the island’s West Wall and North Wall from Seven Mile Beach. They can also dive Grand Cayman’s famed East End, and the more guests dive, the more they save.

Back to the 80’s Dive Package

January 3 – December 20, 2017

3 Days $307

4 Days $382

5 Days $447

Additional 2-tank $85

Packages include:

• Daily 2-tank dives

• Sunset Sail aboard 65’ catamaran

• Commemorative t-shirt

• Entry to the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame Museum

• Discounts off additional diving!

50% off afternoon one-tank dives (one tank kittiwake not included)

25% off night dives

25% off Stingray City Dive

DEMA attendees can stop by booth 2056 in the Cayman Islands section for information or bookings. For more call 1– 877-506-6368 or visithttp://www.redsailcayman.com/dema16/

About Red Sail Sports

Red Sail Sports, a member of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association is a leading resort based dive and watersports operator. Since 1987 it has been setting the standard on Grand Cayman by providing the highest level of guest services. On Seven Mile Beach Red Sail Sports operates locations at the Westin Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, and the new Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. At remote East End the company has a watersports shop at Morritt’s Tortuga Club, also offering dive and catamaran services to the nearby Wyndham Reef Resort. On North Side Red Sail Sports offers watersports activities at the Rum Point Club. The company offers several dive packages through its affiliation with island hoteliers.

