Cayman Islands Red Cross launches Hurricane Matthew appeal



The Cayman Islands Red Cross has officially launched an emergency appeal to help the most vulnerable communities affected by Hurricane Matthew.

This dangerous hurricane swept through the regi on causing substantial damage and loss of life in Haiti as a category-four storm with heavy rains and winds of up to 145mph lashing the south-west of the country.

The aftermath has been extensive ·flooding and mudslides, electricity and water shortages, and damages to road infrastructure, buildings and agriculture across the Western Caribbean.

In Haiti an estimated 350,000 people have been affected, with 15,623 displaced people living in shelters. The most recent reports estimate as many as 800 people have died.

More than 1 million people were evacuated in eastern Cuba with the t•own of Baracoa badly affected with 90% of houses damaged.

The Dominican Republic has seen more than 36,500 people evacuated, with 3,000 homes destroyed, flooded or damaged.

The Bahamas has sustained damage to property and roadways due to a powerfulstorm surge as well as experiencing power cuts.

The storm, having already caused significant damage in Cub.a, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and the Bahamas, is sweeping across the east­ coast of Florida today (Friday).

The Hurricane Matthew Appeal will cover assistance for the most vulnerable in countries currently affected and those potentially affected in the future.

Persons wishing to donate to the Cayman Islands Red Cross Hurricane Matthew Appeal can contribute directly at Butterfield Bank account #136035054-00-60 or at the Cl Red Cross Administrative Offices on the ground floor of Cayman Corporate Centre on Hospital Road.

Stay tuned to our Cayman Islands Red Cross Facebook page and the local media! for update or contact 916-334S, 916-1742, 926-3179 or dm@redcross.org.ky for more information.