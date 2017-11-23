Cayman Islands: Recovered: Stolen Honda CRV – 19 November

From RCIPS Thu 23 Nov 2017

Recovered Honda CR-V – Q4405

Stolen 1998 silver Honda CR-V, registration Q4405, has been recovered and can also be disregarded from the below list of stolen vehicles.

The purple 1996 CR-V, registration 126-742, remains outstanding.

The police would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating this vehicle, and are asking that anyone who sees or has any information about the whereabouts of the remaining vehicle please call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.