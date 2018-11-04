Cayman Islands recognises World Town Planning Day

• The Department of Planning recognizes “World Town Planning Day”

• The day celebrates how we shape our communities

• The department will host an information booth to commemorate the day

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – On Thursday 8 November, the Department of Planning will commemorate World Town Planning Day.

World Town Planning Day is recognised around the world with the purpose of bringing planning professionals and members of the community together to celebrate how we all help to shape our world and communities, making it a place the public wants to live, work and play. The department will commemorate the day by hosting an information booth on the first floor of the Government Administration Building.

“There is a lot of misunderstanding of how the planning process works and the role our department plays in that process,” notes Haroon Pandohie Director of the Department of Planning. “We want to take this opportunity to help the community better understand that process and welcome this chance to have some face-to-face time with the public,” Mr. Pandohie adds.

The information booth will be particularly helpful for new developers, or individuals preparing to carry out a new planning project. Department of Planning staff members will be at the booth sharing information about the overall planning process including what you need to submit with your planning application, current building codes, as well as clarifying the role the department plays in the process.

World Town Planning Day will also showcase the many exciting facets of planning, that serves to address the social, economic and environmental challenges that we face and to drive a better quality of life for us all.

Members of the public are invited to visit the department’s booth for World Town Planning Day on Thursday 8 November between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Government Administration Building lobby.