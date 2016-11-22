Cayman Islands Recall: Sabra Hummus

From Foster’s Food Fair

November 22nd, 2016

Foster’s Food Fair – IGA would like to announce that Sabra Dipping Co., LLC is voluntarily recalling certain hummus products made prior to November 8, 2016 with a “Best Before” date up through January 23, 2017 due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility but not in tested finished product.

Foster’s Food Fair-IGA locations are affected by this recall; and the affected products have been pulled from the shelves to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our customers.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

The following products are affected by the recall:

We encourage all customers who have purchased any affected product from any of our Foster’s Food Fair-IGA, Priced Right or Bay Market locations to check both the “Best By” dates and lot codes, and to return affected product for a full refund. Please discontinue consumption. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out by email (info@fosters-iga.com) or by phone (345-945-3663).