Cayman Islands recall: Essential Everyday Chips

From Foster’s Food Fair

Following the information received, please see attached the official press release regarding the Essential Everyday nacho tortilla snack chips recall.

Only our Airport store has been affected. This information is also available on our website and social media channels.

December 13th, 2016

Foster’s Food Fair – IGA would like to announce that Shearer’s Foods LLC, is voluntarily recalling five brands of snack chips that were made with powdered milk ingredients from Valley Milk Products LLC that have been recalled because of Salmonella contamination.

Brands included in the Shearer’s Food recall are Deep River, Delish, Larry the Cable Guy, Essential Everyday and Market Essential.

Anyone who has consumed any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen. Salmonella is a microscopic organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

Consumers can identify the recalled potato chips and tortilla chips produced by Shearer’s Foods by looking for label information as detailed in this chart:

Foster’s Food Fair-IGA locations only carry the Essential Everyday brand affected by this recall; and the affected products have been pulled from the shelves to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our customers.

We encourage all customers who have purchased any affected product from any of our Foster’s Food Fair-IGA, Priced Right or Bay Market locations to check both the “Best By” dates and lot codes, and to return affected product for a full refund. Please discontinue consumption. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out by email (info@fosters-iga.com) or by phone (345-945-3663).