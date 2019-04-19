Cayman Islands: RCIPS Officers complete Mass Casualty Training

from RCIPS

Earlier this month, several RCIPS officers participated in a Mass Casualty Incident Management and Instructor Course, along with some of Cayman’s other law enforcement and emergency service agencies. The course ran from 3 – 12 April and was attended by representatives from the RCIPS, Fire Service, Prison Service, Airports Authority, Department of Environmental Health, Hazard Management, The 9-1-1 Communications Centre, UCCI, Cadet Corps, Port Authority and the Health Services Authority.

The purpose of the course was to train participants in how to properly respond to, and manage, public safety incidents involving a large number of casualties. These can include incidents such as a plane crash, building collapse or a major traffic collision.

In total, 34 students took part in the Mass Casualty Incident Management Course, including 8 from the RCIPS. Six others participated in the Instructor Course, including 2 from the RCIPS, meaning that these individuals can now deliver the MCIM course to others locally.

Two RCIPS senior staff members also acted as senior instructors for the course: Inspector Ian Yearwood, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, and Chief Inspector Richard Barrow, who oversees the Financial Crime and Family Support Units.

“The completion of the MCIM course means that, should a mass casualty incident occur, we will have more personnel equipped with the know-how to properly respond to such an event,” said Acting Sergeant Jonathan Kern, who was one of the participants in the instructor course. “The increase in instructors means that the Cayman Islands can continue to grow its capacity by running more courses and training more people that may have to respond to a mass casualty incident.”

“It was great to have so many different agencies collaborating on this course,” said Danielle Coleman, Director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands. “Responding to such an incident requires great inter-agency cooperation and a true understanding of each other’s roles, therefore it is important that a collaborative approach is taken.”

For more information on the Mass Casualty Incident Management course, see this press release from Hazard Management Cayman Islands.