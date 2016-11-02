Cayman Islands RCIPS alerts community to rising gang tensions in West Bay; Message from ACoP to those involved

From Jacqueline Carpenter RCIPS

Around 5:45AM yesterday morning, the police received a report of a discharge of firearm at a residence on Birch Tree Hill Road in West Bay. The complainant had returned home to find a bullet hole through a window. No one was home at the time.

Yesterday evening, just before 8PM, police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a severe beating of a man near Kelly’s Jerk Stand on Birch Tree Hill Road. The man had been beaten by approximately six men. The victim was taken by ambulance to Cayman Islands Hospital; his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Just after this incident, at around 9:30PM, there was a report of multiple shots fired at Super C’s Restaurant on Water Course Road in West Bay. Two masked men had emerged from bushes across the street from the restaurant and opened fire indiscriminately at patrons on the premises. The men then ran through the restaurant car park and made off on foot along the side of an adjoining property.

One patron, a man, received a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body and was taken to the hospital by private car. His injuries are not considered life threatening. A bullet grazed the arm of a woman, who was treated for minor injuries; information was also received that a bullet had grazed another man, but he did not attend the hospital or report it to the police.

To date, Super C’s Restaurant has been the site of several violent incidents, including the murder of Victor Oliver Yates, age 22, in January 2015. The establishment has been the subject of numerous other illegal and anti-social activities and complaints from law-abiding citizens. Police have also conducted numerous operations at the location.

“This gang-on-gang violence has been a top priority for the RCIPS and these recent incidents will be met with the full force of law. All resources will be brought to bear to tackle this as the safety of our citizens is paramount,” said Anthony Ennis, Acting Commissioner of Police. “We have seen more than enough senseless killings and ruined lives. The truth is that if you are involved in gang activities you will most likely end up in the same places as those who have followed this path – either spending a long time in Prison or a final resting place of no return, with broken lives left behind such as parents and loved ones. This is the harsh truth of the matter and the unfortunate consequence of all gang activity.

“I would like to quote Mr. Jake Manderson who has eloquently called for peace and asked that those seeking revenge ‘leave it to God and the law’. This is the best advice anyone can offer to those who are engaging in this violence. I can only add that if you do not leave it to God or the law, we will be seeking you out to protect our communities.

“Another truth is that this is not just a police problem but a social problem, with parents probably turning a blind eye to the activities of sons and daughters, as we know that gang affiliation is gender-neutral. I also call community leaders to take positive actions and interventions to stop these senseless killings. It is better to try and save the life of a member of the community than to attend the funeral of the deceased.

“I want to reassure the law-abiding citizens of the affected communities that the RCIPS will respond with proportionate measures but lawfully.”

Police are asking that anyone with any information about any incidents yesterday please call 949-4222. Anonymous information can also be provided via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link : https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681