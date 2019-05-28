Cayman Islands: RBPC – HEALTHY LIVING NIGHT | Mon. 3rd June | Seafarer’s Hall | 7PM

From Prospect Community
he PRB Community Group in conjunction with the Seven Day Adventist Church will be hosting a ‘Health Living Night’ as part of Celebrate Cayman’s 60 Acts of Service. Monday 3rd June | 7PM to 9PMSeafarer’s Hall
BOOTHS INCLUDE:
- Health Screenings: Blood Pressure, Cholesterol (by Public Health) & Glucose
- Age is a Lifestyle
- Stress Test
- Massage Chair
- Ice Massage
- Hydrotherapy Foot Bath Treatment
- Paraffin Treatment
- Healthy Cooking Demo
- Effects and prevention of Substance Abuse
And much more!
We welcome you to come and cover the event!
Speak Your Mind