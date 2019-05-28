Cayman Islands: RBPC – HEALTHY LIVING NIGHT | Mon. 3rd June | Seafarer’s Hall | 7PM

From Prospect Community

he PRB Community Group in conjunction with the Seven Day Adventist Church will be hosting a ‘Health Living Night’ as part of Celebrate Cayman’s 60 Acts of Service. Monday 3rd June | 7PM to 9PMSeafarer’s Hall

BOOTHS INCLUDE:



Health Screenings: Blood Pressure, Cholesterol (by Public Health) & Glucose

Age is a Lifestyle

Stress Test

Massage Chair

Ice Massage

Hydrotherapy Foot Bath Treatment

Paraffin Treatment

Healthy Cooking Demo

Effects and prevention of Substance Abuse

And much more!

We welcome you to come and cover the event!