May 28, 2019

Cayman Islands: RBPC – HEALTHY LIVING NIGHT | Mon. 3rd June | Seafarer’s Hall | 7PM

From Prospect Community

he PRB Community Group in conjunction with the Seven Day Adventist Church will be hosting a ‘Health Living Night’ as part of Celebrate Cayman’s 60 Acts of Service. Monday 3rd June  |  7PM to 9PMSeafarer’s Hall
BOOTHS INCLUDE:

  • Health Screenings: Blood Pressure, Cholesterol (by Public Health) & Glucose
  • Age is a Lifestyle
  • Stress Test
  • Massage Chair
  • Ice Massage
  • Hydrotherapy Foot Bath Treatment
  • Paraffin Treatment
  • Healthy Cooking Demo
  • Effects and prevention of Substance Abuse

And much more!

We welcome you to come and cover the event!

