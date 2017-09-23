Cayman Islands: Rape 13th Sep – suspect arrested Sat (23) morning

From RCIPS Sat 23 Sep

RCIPS can confirm that a 24 year old male was arrested today (Sat 23 Sep) on Suspicion of Rape and Aggravated Burglary in regards to the below media release, he is currently in custody and investigations are continuing.

The police wish to thank the public for their cooperation in this matter.

From RCIPS Wed 13 Sep

Rape Reported Early This Morning, 13 September

Just past 3AM this morning, 13 September, police responded to a report of a rape at a residential complex on Shamrock Road in Prospect. A woman reported that a brown-skinned man around 5’10” in height had entered her apartment and raped her. The man then left the location in a white Kia Picanto.

Police are investigating the matter and ask that anyone with any information contact DetectiveInspector Dave Morrison at 916-1045.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.