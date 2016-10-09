Cayman Islands Radio Run helps needy

Register NOW for Radio Cayman’s 10th Anniversary Breeze Fusion 5K

The 10th annual Breeze Fusion 5K Walk / Run is set for November 5th. The event organized by Radio Cayman and Breeze FM, will also expand this year, with the population of Cayman Brac seeing their 1st annual leg of the race on November 26th.

Since inception in 2007, proceeds from the Breeze Fusion race have supported the National Council for Voluntary Organizations (NCVO), an independent, non-profit, charitable organization which engages in projects to meet the ever-growing needs of the community. Funds from this year’s Grand Cayman race will also benefit the East End Primary School and the Edna Moyle Primary School in North Side. In Cayman Brac, the 1st Annual event will assist with raising funds to support the Harmony Learning Centre. The center was founded in 2011 and is the only non-profit organization on the Brac working to provide assistance to adults with disabilities, in the form of educational and vocational programming designed to help them achieve their full potential.

Paulette Conolly, Deputy Director of Radio Cayman expressed her satisfaction saying “Breeze Fusion is a family event we are proud. It warms my heart to see how the community comes together to support the causes the money raised go to help make the lives of others better. This year as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our event I am imploring the community to come out and make this year our biggest and best ever.

Ms. Zeta Bodden, an avid supporter of the Breeze Fusion race is pleased to be participating in her 10th event. She stated, “I have participated in every Breeze Fusion event, because I love Radio Cayman and the event supports worthy causes. This is a great event for walkers, as it offers a healthy and great community walk event. I would really encourage children to participate in the Breeze Fusion, since it’s a healthy lifestyle opportunity, teaches them to support worthy causes, and can be great awareness for their school and community.”

Both the Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac races will cater to Age Categories Under 12 | 12-14 | 15-19 | 20-29 | 30-39 | 40-59 | 60+ | Pram Pushers.

The 10th Annual Breeze Fusion race will take place at Smith’s Barcardere in South Sound on November 5th and the 1st Annual Brac Breeze leg will start and end at Public Beach on the South Side on November 26th. Walkers will start at 6:30am and Runners at 6:45am.

Registration is CI$20 for Adults CI$10 Students 16 & Under. All participants will receive a goodie bag, a participation medal and the first, second and third place finishers will also receive a medal, along with a chance to win door prize draws.

Registration forms are available online at www.radiocayman.gov.ky or from www.caymanactive.com/breeze. For more information on the 10th Annual Breeze Fusion 5K Walk Run, Cayman Brac 5K, or to become a corporate sponsor or volunteer, email rcsales@gov.ky or call 949-7799.