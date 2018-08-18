Cayman Islands: Quantity of ganja recovered in West Bay, 16 August

From RCIPS Aug 17 2018

West Bay officers conducted inquiries in the vicinity of Bonaventure Road between Wednesday, 15 August and yesterday morning, 16 August. During the course of these inquiries, the officers recovered a quantity of suspected ganja, which was found concealed in the area, in 3 large glass jars. No arrests have been made, and the matter is currently under police investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.