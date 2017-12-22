Cayman Islands public notifies police of possible drunk driving in Rum Point Wed night (Dec 20)

From

Just before 8PM Wednesday, 20 December, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received calls from members of the public reporting a vehicle, a BMW, driving erratically on Rum Point Road in North Side, and ultimately stopping on the side of the road after what may have been a collision.

The police helicopter was in the vicinity and responded to the scene given that the ground patrol was still a few minutes away. The driver still appeared to be in the car, and given that his condition was of concern, the helicopter landed safely on a nearby stretch of beach, a member of the crew, a police constable, deplaned, and the helicopter again took off.

The driver was hostile to the officer when he approached, made threats, and was clearly intoxicated. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and making threats to kill, and taken into custody by responding uniform patrol officers. The helicopter landed briefly on the beach a second time so that the member of crew could re-board.

The man, age 39 of George Town, was determined to have had a blood alcohol content of .225%. A search of his person also recovered a quantity of ganja; he was subsequently arrested for additional drug offences. The man is currently in Police custody.

During the same evening, officers also arrested another person on suspicion of DUI who was determined to have a blood alcohol content of .248%.

“The degree of intoxication we are continuing to see by some who are deciding to get behind the wheel continues to alarm us,” said Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence, with oversight for the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “What I would like to highlight and encourage in this incident, however, is the fact that members of the public saw a person driving erratically and called 9-1-1. Most people with such a high level of intoxication behave in an obvious way, and it is up to all of us to intervene and prevent them from harming themselves or others.”