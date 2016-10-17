Cayman Islands: Protecting coral reefs – Conyers and CCMI

More of Cayman’s coral reefs are being protected thanks to Conyers Dill & Pearman joining forces with the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) for the annual Festival of Seas, a celebration of the extensive research and education work undertaken by CCMI.

Conyers have selected the Central Caribbean Marine Institute as a local not-for-profit to support this year, as the staff of the offshore magic circle firm have strongly advocated the funding of environmental protection initiatives.

Ben Hobden, associate at Conyers explains: “It is clear that as a coastal community, Cayman relies heavily upon a healthy sea. The reefs are beautiful to look at, but they also protect our coastline from storm surge, supply our local fisherman, and are the key to attracting millions of dollars in tourism each year — a major pillar of Cayman’s economy.”

Dr Carrie Manfrino, President of CCMI described the concept behind the festival, which is their major fundraising event: “This festival is meant to be a celebration of the work that we have accomplished over the year — the research that we have done on coral reef resilience and the number of students that we have educated about the importance of a healthy ocean to Cayman, its people and its economy. It is also a thank you to our many donors and sponsors, whose contributions enable us to be the premier marine institute in the Caribbean”.

“Mermaids & Sailors” is the theme of this year’s fancy dress event. “We wanted to lighten up a little and let people be creative. We were also thinking about the gentlemen and decided to let them give their heavy dinner jackets a rest this year,” laughed Manfrino.

A comedy show, a silent auction, and raffle prizes are all on the cards for the festival, as well as a live auction featuring exotic getaways including the Four Seasons Nevis.

All funds raised will support CCMI’s ongoing research into coral reef resilience; enabling scientists around the world to more proactively protect coral reefs. Proceeds will also fund CCMI’s “Ocean Literacy Programme” — a mission to ensure that every child in Cayman is ocean literate by the time they are 12 years old.