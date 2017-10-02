Cayman Islands Prospect Primary battle South Sound schools

The 2017 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) and Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) regular seasons began this past Saturday with games at various venues across Grand Cayman.

In Prospect, Group B’s Prospect Primary and South Sound Schools opened the new season with two very entertaining games.

In the Under 9 division, an energetic South Sound Schools outfit found themselves two-up in the first five minutes through strikes from Jagger Alban in the 2nd minute and Christopher Jackson in the 4th minute.

Prospect Primary slowly worked themselves back into the game after the initial shock of conceding the two early goals. Christo Durrant pulled a goal back in the 32nd minute and Prospect levelled the score with a penalty in the 39th minute. The game ended 2-2.

In the Under 11 encounter, Prospect Primary squeezed by South Sound Schools 1-0 thanks to a Ned Thorpe finish in the 51st minute. Prospect Primary dominated much of the game and created the better chances but found South Sound’s goal keeper in excellent form. The young goal keeper pulled off a series of top-class saves to keep his team mates in the game. With a minute to go and South Sound tiring, Prospect’s Jaedon Gordon found his strike partner Ned Thorpe lurking at the back post for a simple tap in to win the game and the three points.

In the girl’s game played at Prospect Primary, Savannah Primary blanked Prospect Primary 3-0 thanks to a double strike from Jade Wright in the 11th and 21st minutes and a clinical finish from Eva Bothwell in the 29th minute.

In other Group B games it was Cayman International School ‘B’ 0 vs. Cayman Prep ‘A’ 2 (Under 9); Bodden Town Primary 1 vs. Triple C 4 (Under 9); Bodden Town Primary 3 vs. Triple C 2 (Under 11); and Cayman Brac 1 vs. Red Bay Primary 4 (Under 11).

In Group A games it was George Town Primary 4 vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary 0 (Forfeit – Under 9); George Town Primary 0 vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary 4 (Respect Rule – Under 11); Cayman International School ‘A’ 3 vs. St. Ignatius 1 (Under 9); Cayman International School 4 vs. St. Ignatius 2 (Under 11); and Savannah Primary 4 vs. Cayman Prep ‘B’ 0 (Under 9).

In other GPFL games it was George Town Primary 0 vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary 0 and Cayman International School 0 vs. St. Ignatius 2.

The 2017 CUC PFL and GPFL regular season continues this Saturday, October 7 with games at the Annex Field, Academy Field, Bodden Town Primary, Prospect Primary, St. Ignatius and the West Bay Town Hall Field.

IMAGE: South Sound Schools’ Chris Jackson scored against Prospect Primary in the Under 9 opening game of the 2017 PFL season.