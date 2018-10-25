Cayman Islands: Proposed legislation to facilitate WORC & CBC transition

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration today (Wednesday, 24 October 2018) gazetted for public consultation a number of bills central to the proposed creation of two new Government agencies on 1 January 2019.

The public is advised that the Immigration (Transition) Bill, 2018, Customs and Border Control Bill, 2018 and the Advance Passenger Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018 are now available for a 21-day public consultation period.

Published with Issue 81 of The Extraordinary Gazette, the bills and amendments to legislation, seek to establish in law the future operations and the statutory framework for Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) and Customs and Border Control (CBC).

In addition to a number of new responsibilities, WORC will deliver functions currently provided by the administrative arm of the Department of Immigration (DOI) and National Workforce Development Agency. Meanwhile, CBC will unite the Customs Department and the Border Control and enforcement sections of the DOI.

Following the 21-day public consultation period, the bills will be discussed in the Legislative Assembly before the vote is taken.

Future amendments to legislation are expected the first quarter of 2019 as WORC begins to implement online and automated information systems.

Interested persons can review the bills in full at www.gazettes.gov.ky.