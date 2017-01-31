Cayman Islands Project & Cost Management Company voted #1

Local project & cost management company voted #1 cost consultant globally World Architecture 100 Survey 2017 – Second year in a row

Martyn Bould MBE Caribbean Chairman of Rider Levett Bucknall is pleased to announce Rider Levett Bucknall has been voted the number one global cost consultant partner for the second year in a row in the World Architecture 100 Survey. This is a huge honour as RLB pride themselves on their ability to be a quality and trusted partner when working with architects to turn a design project into the reality of a build.

The annual World Architecture 100 rankings are compiled by surveying over 1,300 leading architecture practices from 65 countries. The annual survey is conducted by Building Design which ranks the top global 100 architecture firms in terms of annual turnover in addition to their top cost consultant, project manager, building contractor, service engineer and structural engineer that these architects prefer to work with.

To be awarded this position really highlights the dedicated staff and the level of service that RLB provide on projects both large and small, locally, regionally and globally.

Rider Levett Bucknall cost consultancy, project management and advisory services inform a diversity of project types, locations and clients, responding to contexts as diverse as Asia, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, including the long association in the Caribbean.

Rider Levett Bucknall is a substantial group with over 3,500 people operating from more than 120 global offices. Senior directors are responsible for integrating local knowledge and expertise with access to the global network to provide the best and most up-to-date knowledge and have operated in the Caribbean region for over 40 years.

IMAGE: Martyn Bould MBE

