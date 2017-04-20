Cayman Islands Progressives kick off campaign in Cayman Brac

The Progressives hold the official launch of the #CAYMANISLANDSSTRONG campaign in Cayman Brac today (Thursday 20 April).

“This is a significant and historic event for the Progressives and falls squarely within the One Cayman Islands ethos of the Party,’ said Political Leader Alden McLaughlin. “Traditionally, we have launched our platform in George Town, but as an innovative political organization, we have decided for many reasons that the Brac is the best place for our first public meeting of the 2017 campaign.”

“The Brac Team is pleased and proud to welcome our colleagues to the Brac,” said Deputy Political Leader, Moses Kirkconnell. “It gives Brackers an opportunity to speak directly to members of the team and get a first hand insight into The Progressives’ plans for the next term,” he said.

With the exception of Savannah candidate, Heather Bodden who will stay behind for a Chamber Debate, Team Progressives will join incumbents, Moses Kirconnell and Juliana O’Connor Connolly for the launch in the car park of Kirkconnell Supermarket commencing at 7.00 p.m. on Thursday night.

“The Progressives have accomplished a lot for the Brac and Little Cayman since 2013,” said Juliana O’Connor Connolly, “and I am really excited about our plans for the next four years. I hope all Brackers come out to hear how a strong, cohesive team will continue to improve their prospects for the future.”

Speakers at the meeting will include McLaughlin, Kirkconnell, and O’Connor Connolly along with Finance Minister, Marco Archer and Minister Kurt Tibbetts. The Progressives candidates have already held several yard meetings across Grand Cayman and the Brac, but this is their first outing on a bigger stage.

Speakers are expected to defend their stewardship of the last four years and start to lay out the Party’s plans for the coming term.

Transportation will be provided for Brackers in Cayman who wish to attend the meeting on Thursday to support Moses and Juliana. Interested persons can call The Progressives Office at 945-8292 or 926-4717 for transportation details.