Cayman Islands Progressives: Falsehoods vs Truth Part 3

By The Progressives

GET THE FACTS

SELLING LAND FOR LESS THAN WORTH

FALSEHOOD

McKeeva Bush claims – The PPM are selling Government land for less than it is worth.

TRUTH

The Government agreed to sell the Dragon Bay freehold title for fair market value and by following the required Law. And we got the best outcome for our Caymanian people.

The property was sold as required under the Governors vesting in lands law. With three independent valuations obtained.

The valuations ranged between US$12.448M and US$16.686M.

Government sold The Dragon Bay property (around the North Sound Club) that has been on leasehold for decades with little movement to develop. The properties that were built did not sell well because of the leasehold and the country was earning no income from it.

This property is potentially valuable real estate only when investors are willing to develop it and people willing to buy property. This did not happen with the property being leasehold.

Civil Servants did the negotiation and the final agreed price was US$14.574M. Entirely within the range of evaluations and represented a fair negotiated price.

Dart will develop the property and the Country will earn stamp duty on sales and Caymanians will gain employment during development.

Premier’s statement on the NRA Agreement and Dragon Bay sale can be found at: http://www.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/otphome/publications/premiers-statement-re-nra-agreement-3rd-amendment/Premier%27s%20Statement%20on%20NRA%20Agreement%203rd%20Amendment.pdf

MAC CLAIMS UNEMPLOYMENT STILL 8%

FALSEHOOD

McKeeva Bush claims the unemployment rate for Caymanians is 8% today and more Caymanians are out of work today compared to his tenure.

TRUTH

McKeeva Bush likes to deny facts that are inconvenient and he is careless with the truth. Under Mac Caymanian unemployment was a high 10.5% in 2012. Today under the Progressives it is reduced to a 10 year low of 5.7%.

In mid 2016, the PPM’s third year in power, Caymanian unemployment is at 5.7% – a RECORD LOW over the last ten years.

Without a doubt more Caymanians are EMPLOYED today than at any time in our history.

On the other hand in the UDP’s last full year in power, Caymanian unemployment was at 10.5% – a RECORD HIGH.

Unemployment rate is measured by the Economic and Statistics Office using the same calculations that it always has, regardless of which party is in power.

During McKeeva Bush’s tenure Cayman was in a political and economic crisis because of his irrational policies and actions. The country does not trust him for good reason.

The pro Caymanian and pro growth policies of the Progressives has helped bring more jobs and employment opportunities for Caymanians.

Unemployment remains an issue for some in the community and the Progressives are tackling this using innovative means such as the Ready 2 Work programme.

SOURCE: http://www.theprogressives.ky/the-facts/