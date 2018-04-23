Cayman Islands: Proactive operations at Coe Wood Beach lead to arrest for illegal gambling

From RCIPS

Proactive Operations at Coe Wood Beach Lead to Arrest for Illegal Gambling, 21 April

On Saturday, 21 April, RCIPS Uniform Officers from Bodden Town and Financial Crime Detectives, along with officers from HM Customs and the Department of Immigration, conducted operations at Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town as part of ongoing efforts to address community concerns about illegal gambling, drug use, and anti-social behavior in the area.

During the operations a man was seen attempting to conceal a lottery ticket book as officers approached him. The man and his vehicle were subsequently searched and a large quantity of cash, both USD and KYD, was recovered, along with additional lottery ticket books. The man, age 47 of Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of Money Laundering – Possession and Use of Criminal Property, Possession and Selling of Lottery Tickets, as well as Possession and Consumption of Ganja. He is currently on bail.

“In addition to facilitating other types of crime, the presence of illegal gambling and anti-social behavior also impact the quality of life of members of the community,” said Inspector Winsome Prendergast, area commander for the Eastern Districts. “The RCIPS, with the help of our partner agencies, will continue to proactively target and prosecute any offenders.”

