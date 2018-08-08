August 9, 2018

Cayman Islands: Privy Council upholds Court of Appeal Decision on CIMA powers

August 8, 2018 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

On 13 July 2018, the Judicial Committee of the in London issued a decision on 13 July to refuse .’s application for permission to appeal a decision of the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal. In refusing .’s application, at the very first stage, the Privy Council has effectively and clearly affirmed the Court of Appeal’s earlier ground-breaking decision regarding ’s powers. This decision acknowledges that has powers to obtain information from a non-licensee Cayman Islands registered company on behalf of another overseas regulator under the Monetary Authority Law 2018.

Select Vantage Inc. is a Cayman Islands registered exempt company operating as a proprietary trading firm, which currently supports its 2000+ global traders that operate in 75 countries, with its own software, technology and offices in 5 countries. Select Vantage Inc. is not a licensee of CIMA and was under the investigation of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for potential market manipulation in the Australian capital markets.

CIMA’s Managing Director, Mrs. Cindy Scotland said, “This decision by the Privy Council effectively affirms CIMA’s powers to require information and documents in response to a proper request from an overseas regulatory authority whether the company or companies involved are licensed by CIMA or not.”

Select Vantage Inc. is part of a group of companies collectively referred to as the .

END

IMAGE: CIMA logo

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iBusiness, iCommunity, iFinance, iLocal News, iWorld News, Manager's Choice, News Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*