Cayman Islands Prisons awards Employee of the Month

HMCIPS Awards Employee of the Month

Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service (HMCIPS) is proud to announce the recipient of Employee of the Month for October 2016 as Officer Mark Purnwasy.

Prison Director Neil Lavis presented Officer Purnwasy with a framed certificate on Wednesday, 2 November 2016 amongst colleagues and friends.

Mr. Lavis said Officer Purnwasy was nominated for upholding the moral code of conduct for the Prison Service, and exemplifying the principles of decency, integrity, commitment and excellence (DICE).

“Since Officer Purnwasy transferred to the Prison Service’s Security Unit, he has had a clear impact on the safety and security of this facility,” Mr. Lavis explained. “I applaud him for modeling the code of conduct and personally contributing to making the Cayman Islands safer for us all.”

Colleagues who nominated Officer Purnwasy highlighted his professionalism and praised his routinely exemplary job performance.

Human Resource Manager Raquel Solomon noted, “Over the last few months we have been making great finds of drugs and other contraband. I believe this is in part due to the great work of the security and intelligence team, in particular Officer Purnwasy.”

A plaque with a picture of Officer Purnwasy will hang on the walls at the HMP Fairbanks Administration Building for public viewing.

“I am delighted to honor staff that is on the ground doing good work,” Mr. Lavis said. “The Prison Service exists and operates because of hardworking people like Officer Purnwasy, and this is just a small way of recognising him for those efforts.”

