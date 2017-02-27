Cayman Islands prison officers recruits receive CCTV training

HMCIPS recruits receive CCTV training

The role of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) operator is multifaceted, as use of the system plays a vital role in safeguarding communities, in addition to serving as a functional tool to prevent and reduce crime.

New recruits with Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service recently received training on how to use the National CCTV Network in the world of surveillance operations.

Director of Public Safety Communication, Mr. Julian Lewis, led the two-part training session.

During the exercise Director Lewis discussed the purpose of a CCTV system, the importance of codes of practice, operational procedures, privacy, and data protection guidelines.

The nine recruits also learned how to properly operate the software, as well as various basic surveillance techniques and concepts.

“I feel such training is extremely beneficial for all departments, because the more officers we get involved that understand the process and how the system works; the better we can survey and protect the Cayman Islands, Director Lewis explains. “This exposure to the National CCTV Network gives the recruits an appreciation for the work they can do when it comes to contributing to citizen safety.”

“The external cameras at HMCIPS are linked to the CCTV system, and maintaining those cameras requires specific competencies,” Prison Director Neil Lavis added. “We always welcome a cross-training opportunity with our security and public safety partners, and this is the first time a training session has been held with new recruits but it won’t be the last.”