Cayman Islands prison officer recruitment testing

Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service (HMCIPS) hosted more than 100 applicants who took part in the Prison Officer Recruitment Testing last week.

Prison Service Director Neil Lavis said 128 people took the entrance exam, which was offered over a three day period, 32 of those applicants were Caymanian.

“After such a successful Public Safety Recruitment Drive back in late August, we are extremely happy to see so many applicants show interest in a future career with Prison Service,” he said. “However, the English and Maths Proficiency Test is just stage one of the hiring process.”

Once applicants pass the assessment, they will then move on to stage two, the fitness test. The fitness test will take place on Saturday, 22 October 2016.

The final stage of the process will include an interview with Prison Service leaders. Interviews for the vacant positions will take place the first week of November.

“We have a total of seven positions available, and we are looking for applicants who are driven and passionate when it comes to helping others and the country,” Lavis said. “Being a prison officer is not an easy job, it can be challenging, but we are determined to find the right people with the right attitude to take on the role.”

The selected recruits will go through several weeks of intense training in late November or early December.

“On behalf of the department, I would like to wish all of the applicants good luck as we move forward through each stage,” Lavis added.