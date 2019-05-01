Cayman Islands Premier warns UK about “Unwarranted Intervention” in the Territory

Hon. Alden McLaughlin ieyenews image

From Jamaica Gleaner

GEORGE TOWN (CMC):

Premier Alden McLaughlin has urged politicians in the United Kingdom (UK) to refrain from “driving a wedge” between the people in the overseas territories by intervening in affairs that are the responsibility of the elected governments .

McLaughlin made the statement last week in Monaco, where he meet with UK officials and members of the yachting community in the south of France.

The premier updated the British lawmakers about the economic progress but also said that there is a “worrying trend” and “alarming approach” taken by the Foreign Affairs Committee in its recent report.

“My message also included a note of warning of the consequences of a UK Parliament, 4,500 miles from the Cayman Islands, interfering in local matters that are not only devolved but in circumstances where they have no real understanding of local people and local affairs,” he said in a press release.

