Cayman Islands Premier to represent UKOTA at Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – As President of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association, Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin has been invited by Minister of State for the Commonwealth and Overseas Territories Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon to represent UKOTA at certain elements of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit in London next week.

Specifically, he will attend the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace, the Welcome to the UK Reception at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, the Lord Mayor’s Banquet at the Guildhall, City of London and the Commonwealth Business Forum.

“While there I will also take the opportunity to meet with United Kingdom Government officials to discuss issues and concerns that are common to the United Kingdom, the Overseas Territories and the Cayman Islands in particular,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Attracting an audience of business leaders from across the Commonwealth, along with heads of government and ministers, the Commonwealth Business Forum will discuss practical ways to enhance trade, showcase investment opportunities and promote sustainable development.

The Business Forum will touch on topics such as the global economic outlook, how technology is changing our world and the way we work, economic and climate volatility for island states, new models of healthcare, the maritime industry, the economic empowerment of women, investing in infrastructure, fintech and innovations in financial services and how business can be made easier between Commonwealth countries.

“These topics, and the others on the agenda of the Business Forum, are important to us as an Overseas Territory and attending is a natural progression from our recent trip to the GREAT Festival of Innovation in Hong Kong,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

“Attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government events and attending the Commonwealth Business Forum are part of ongoing relationship building with the United Kingdom as it seeks to leave the European Union,” said Mr. McLaughlin. “The Cayman Islands, as well as all of the UK Overseas Territories, see ourselves as a very important part of Global Britain and I am honoured as the President of the Political Council of UKOTA to be invited to take part in these events.”

The Premier will leave the Cayman Islands on Thursday, 12 April. Traveling with him will be Cabinet Secretary Mr. Samuel Rose and Senior Political Advisor to the Premier Mr. Roy Tatum. Joining them in London will be Mr. Eric Bush, head of the Cayman Islands London Office.