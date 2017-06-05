Cayman Islands Premier reacts to London terrorist attack/Flags at half mast

Once again we awake to news of a terrorist attack; this time in a place familiar to many of us, London.

This is the third terrorist attack to hit the United Kingdom in three months. The incidents late Saturday took place on London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market.

We support Prime Minister Theresa May in her announcement that there has been “far too much tolerance of extremism” and that the UK will step up its fight against Islamist terrorism in the wake of the London Bridge attack.

I pray that the general election in London that is set for this coming Thursday will be peaceful. Ms. May has said that the election will go ahead as planned.

Our prayers, thoughts and sympathy go out to the people of London.

Related:

Flags lowered after central London terror attack in Cayman Islands

Flags at government buildings in the Cayman Islands were lowered to half-mast today (Monday, 5 June 2017) as a mark of respect for the victims of the terror attack in London, U.K. on Saturday night.

Flags should be flown at half-mast on all government and public buildings throughout the Cayman Islands until further notice.

The correct procedure for half-masting a flag is to raise the flag to the normal flying position and then to lower to one-third below that. If more than one flag is flown, any others should preferably also be half-masted.