Cayman Islands Premier promotes Cayman at Blackstone Conference

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin will meet with leaders of law firms, financial institutions, government departments and Members of Parliament in London over the next few days in his continuing zeal to promote the interests of the Cayman Islands.

On Friday, 3 March, 2017, he is the keynote speaker at A Blackstone Chambers Conference in London. Blackstone Chambers is a leading set of barristers chambers that offers a variety of practices including commercial and public law as well as human rights, employment, EU law and financial services.

Mr. McLaughlin leaves Wednesday, 1 March, 2017, to address the conference, “Current Issues in Rule of Law and International Trade and Development”.

“This will give me an opportunity to say what the Cayman Islands has done in respect of having an advanced bill of rights, an independent judiciary, anti-corruption provisions and how our Government has worked to enact and enforce laws against money-laundering and tax evasion,” Mr. McLaughlin said. “The trip will also give us another opportunity to reaffirm our stable, diversified and growing economy and the great opportunities that exist to invest and live in the Cayman Islands.”

The conference will be chaired by Blackstone Chambers’ Sir Jeffrey Jowell QC.

Other guest speakers include Michael Llamas, Attorney General of Gibraltar; Justice Angelica Nussberger, Section President and German Judge on the European Court of Human Rights; and Justice Catherine O’Regan, former member of the Constitutional Court of South Africa and Director of the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights at Oxford.

Topics to be discussed include Brexit and international trade, tax, cross-border crimes and combating corruption. Members of the UK press have been invited to attend.

The Premier will also meet again with Baroness Anelay to provide her with an update on Cayman’s progress with respect to implementation of the necessary supporting legislation underpinning the centralised platform for the sharing of beneficial ownership information with UK law enforcement authorities.

On Monday Mr. McLaughlin will attend the first meeting of the Cayman Islands All Party Parliamentary Group, which will be hosted by MP Graham Brady.

By better understanding Cayman’s business regime members of the APPG can help champion Cayman’s cause in the halls of Westminster.

The Premier met with Mr. Brady and other MPs when he was in London for the November session of the Joint Ministerial Council to try to re-establish the APPG.

“This is one more opportunity to tell the good story that is Cayman’s to MPs and Peers,” said Mr. McLaughlin. “Our economy continues to improve with the private sector continuing to invest in the Cayman Islands. That new investment is a direct result of the confidence of business in our country.”

Traveling with the Premier will be Attorney General Sam Bulgin, Senior Political Advisor Roy Tatum, Senior Legislative Policy Advisor in the Department of Financial Services Policy and Legislation Andre Ebanks and Press Secretary Tammie C. Chisholm.

They return to Grand Cayman on Tuesday, 8 March, 2017.