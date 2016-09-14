Cayman Islands Premier on re-opening of West Bay Fire Station

Remarks on the re-opening of the West Bay Fire Station

By Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, JP, MLA

10 a.m., Wednesday, 14 September, 2016

Good morning.

Thank you Officer Rankin for your welcome message and Officer Harding for the opening prayer.

I am very pleased to be here today to officially welcome the West Bay firefighters back home to your station.

As we know, a short while ago it was identified that the air-conditioning system at the station was not only in bad shape but was also found to have mold in the ducting. With the efforts of Chief David Hails and the Ministry of Home Affairs I am happy to say that the problems have been completely fixed and today you have brand new air-condition systems as well as new furniture. And you once again have a safe and healthy working environment.

There is a saying I came across some time ago, written by an ancient Greek historian and general. It says:

“The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it.”

In many ways this, I believe, defines the modern professional firefighter. When the call of fire is heard most people run away – but it is you, our firefighters, who race toward the danger to save the lives and property of others.

I recall well in the early days of this term – it seems so long ago now – that I had the honour of seeing first-hand the professionalism and bravery of our firefighters when fighting what was called the ‘dump fire’; including firefighters from this very station.

Back then I promised you that Government would work to prevent landfill fires from starting so readily. Indeed, we made major improvements to the operations at the landfill that have been very successful and which have helped prevent major fires from occurring – thus keeping the public and firefighters safe.

And today with the improvements to the West Bay Fire Station we are also ensuring that our firefighters remain safe by having healthy environments in which to work.

Safe and healthy fire stations undoubtedly help firefighters do their jobs better – and so our communities are better protected.

As we have seen in recent months, the fire service very ably and professionally protected a major commercial property on Seven Mile Beach when firefighters extinguished the fire at a restaurant on West Bay Road. The fire service saved valuable commercial property, but importantly also protected lives and businesses, as well as people’s livelihoods. All because they acted quickly and professionally and were able to extinguish and control a fire that could have caused a very bad situation in one of our tourism districts.

And we saw their professionalism and bravery in action again in the recent Cruz Lane fire and consistently in many other fire situations large and small across our Islands. Of course we cannot forget the part they play to save the lives of people in motor vehicle accidents or other potential dangers – including at our airports.

And our fire service also plays a key role in our community, assisting with school fairs and bringing smiles to children’s faces when they get on a firetruck and blast the horn and start the lights, or when firefighters help to collect donations for a worthy charity. In fact recently the firefighters of West Bay bought a television for a community member and friend of the service. I commend every one of you for that kind action.

But this morning I do not say this for the benefit of you firefighters. You already know it.

I say all this because it is fitting that I also use this occasion to remind the broader public of the important work you do and to take this opportunity to thank you for doing it; for running toward the danger so that the rest of us can be safe.

And it is fitting, too, that we ensure that you, who keep us safe, have a safe environment in which to work. And this is what we have done with the improvements made here – and we are also working to ensure that this is the case for all of our stations.

So again I am pleased to be here today to welcome you home, and to thank you, the firefighters of West Bay station, and indeed all of our fighters for your courage and hard work.