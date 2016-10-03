Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden MacLaughlin, MBE, JP, MLA Statement on Hurricane Matthew

While we give a collective sigh of relief that it looks like the Cayman Islands will be spared the wrath of Hurricane Matthew, we remember our regional neighbours who are bracing for the storm’s impact.

An extremely powerful and dangerous hurricane, Matthew is expected to begin affecting Jamaica and Haiti with full force later tonight or tomorrow and then move north through the eastern provinces of Cuba and on to The Bahamas.

We, in the Cayman Islands, know only too well the consequences of major storms, as we remember Hurricane Ivan’s destruction on Grand Cayman in 2004, and Hurricane Paloma on Cayman Brac in 2008. Such extreme weather endangers lives and livelihoods, ripping up the environment, homes, schools and businesses.

With memories of those woes still fresh in our minds, we pray for all who are in Hurricane Matthew’s path. Family and friends in Jamaica, and elsewhere in Matthew’s reach, are in our hearts during the dark hours ahead while the hurricane passes.

To all of us here, I must remind everyone that we cannot be complacent during hurricane season. Matthew has shown us that storms can blow up quickly and intensify in a matter of hours. Such storms are often erratic and may not follow their projected paths. We cannot let such situations catch us unawares and we must always be prepared.

I urge all of you to have a hurricane plan in place, make the necessary preparations around your homes and businesses, and stock up on hurricane supplies. Being prepared can mean the difference between life and death in extreme weather situations.

We will watch Hurricane Matthew over the course of tonight and the next few days, praying for the safety of everyone in the storm’s way. Please visit www.caymanprepared.ky to learn more about preparing for hurricanes.