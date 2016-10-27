Cayman Islands Premier heads to Joint Ministerial Council meeting

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Premier the Hon. Alden McLaughlin will leave the Cayman Islands Friday to travel to London to attend the annual Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council.

The JMC will bring together political leaders from the Overseas Territories and UK Ministers 31 October through 3 November, 2016. The JMC will include three thematic sessions – health, pensions and the environment – in addition to discussions about Brexit.

Plenary sessions, chaired by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister for the Overseas Territories Baroness Anelay, will cover the following:

Implications for Overseas Territories of the European Union exit;

United Kingdom and Overseas Territories engagement on EU negotiations;

Economic Development (including infrastructure);

Good Governance (including Child Safeguarding and Human Rights); and

International Trade relationships.

The JMC meets once a year to provide a forum for the exchange of views on political and constitutional issues between the governments of the Territories and the UK Government.

On Friday night, 4 November, Mr. McLaughlin will host a dinner for current and potential future Friends of Cayman where he will deliver a speech and entertain questions. On Saturday, 5 November, he will host a reception for Caymanian students studying in the United Kingdom.

While in London he and others will also have discussions concerning the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility and its role in the Cayman Islands.

Traveling with the Premier will be Finance and Economic Development Minister Hon. Marco Archer; Financial Services, Commerce and Environment Minister Hon. Wayne Panton; Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose; Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson; Chief Office for Financial Services, Commerce and Environment Dax Basdeo; Joint Ministerial Council “Sherpa” Jason Webster; Senior Political Advisor to the Premier Roy Tatum; and Press Secretary to the Premier Tamie C. Chisholm.

They return to the Cayman Islands on Sunday, 6 November, 2016