Cayman Islands Premier, Government pay tribute to Justice Quin

It is with deep regret that the Premier and the Government of the Cayman Islands recognises the passing of Justice Charles Quin who was a Grand Court judge and indispensible member of the law community in the Cayman Islands.

Mr. Quin passed away from this earthly realm Friday evening at home surrounded by his family and friends.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his surviving family members: wife, Diana; and sons, Nicholas, Thomas and William; and his daughter-in-law Jessica.

Justice Quin first arrived in the Cayman Islands in 1985 and worked as an attorney, serving as a senior partner for Quin and Hampson from 1992 to 2007. He became an acting magistrate of the Summary Court in 1993 and served there for many years before being named a judge of the Grand Court in May 2008.

He had a passion for the Cayman Islands and its people. He will truly be missed by all who had the privilege to know him.