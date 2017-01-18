Cayman Islands premier goes back to work

Premier Alden McLaughlin returns to work

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin returned to his office at the Government Administration Building on Wednesday following surgery at the George Town Hospital on Monday evening, 9th January, for the removal of a kidney stone.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude to the doctors and medical staff at HSA and to all of the people who prayed for me, called, messaged and visited me,” Mr. McLaughlin said. “I feel good and it is great to be back.”