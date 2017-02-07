Cayman Islands Premier discusses Brexit with UK Government

LONDON, England – Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and other leaders from Overseas Territories met today to discuss the approach to the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

Joining Mr. McLaughlin were the Minister of Financial Services the Hon. Wayne Panton and the Cayman Islands delegation.

They participated in the Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council on European Negotiations.

The meeting was co-chaired by The Rt. Hon. Baroness Anelay, Minister for the Overseas Territories, and Robin Walker, MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union. They were joined at intervals by Lord Price CVO, Minister of State for International Trade and The Rt. Hon. Lord Bates, Minister of State for International Development.

Other UK Officials in attendance at the meeting were Mark Doran, Home Office’s Deputy Director for EU Exit Immigration Policy and Alex Ellis, Director General at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Premier McLaughlin was joined by fellow OT leaders from Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, St. Helena and Ascension, Tristan da Cunha, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Robin Walker opened the meeting by providing an overview, which included an update on the preparation ahead of the UK triggering Article 50 by the end of March as well as plans for future engagement between the Overseas Territories and the UK.

The main items discussed during the meeting were international trade – including access to the EU single market and financial services – free movement within the EU by Overseas Territory citizens, and the future of the current EU funding available to OTs. OT Leaders spoke candidly about their concerns, whether on issues important to all OTs or those specific to single jurisdictions.

During the meeting, Premier McLaughlin highlighted the need for the UK to continue to fulfil its commitment to represent and support the financial services industries within the OTs. Of particular concern was for the UK to ensure that it continued to maintain a voice within the EU as regards financial services matters until its exit.

The Premier noted that EU countries from time to time sought to place OTs with financial services businesses on ‘black or grey lists’ and it was important that the UK continues to be a moderating voice both before and after its exit from the EU when these conversations start up; particularly as Cayman and other OTs have done much to advance the cause of cooperation on matters dealing with tax avoidance and anti-money laundry initiatives.

“This initial JMC on European negotiations was promising. The UK committed to taking under consideration the priority areas identified by the OTs during its ‘exit negotiations’ with the EU,” said Premier McLaughlin.

The Joint Ministerial Council committed to meet again in June to continue the dialogue on these and other areas of mutual interest as the UK begins to negotiate its exit from the European Union.

Tuesday’s meeting was preceded by a private dinner on Monday evening hosted by The Rt. Hon Baroness Anelay for the OT Heads of Government at Lancaster House.

Premier meets with OT leaders before Brexit talks

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – On Monday afternoon Premier Alden McLaughlin attended a meeting of the UK Overseas Territories Association in advance of Tuesday’s Joint Ministerial Council meeting called specifically to discuss the implications of Brexit for the UK’s Overseas Territories. The JMC meeting will be chaired by the Overseas Territories Minister, Baroness Anelay. Also attending tomorrow will be various UK ministers with responsibility for aspects of the UK’s Brexit negotiations with the European Union. The Ministers will discuss with the OT leaders implications when the U.K. leaves the EU.